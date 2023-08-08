New data has revealed which cities see the biggest rise in break-ins over the summer holidays every year - with Wakefield being named one of the most at risk.

The findings, which come from A-Plan Insurance, look at how burglary crime rates change now compared to the first half of the year - with the data showing that more than half (62 per cent) of cities analysed report a significant rise in break-ins over the summer holidays.

Within the data, it revealed that Wakefield was one of the most at risk of being targeted by thieves during the summer holidays, based on how crime rates change throughout July and August.

Residential properties throughout the district see a 24 per cent increase in break-ins over summer, making it the city with the fourth highest percentage increase within the UK, behind Coventry (34 per cent), Peterborough (27 per cent) and London (26 per cent).

Speaking about the findings, Catherine Grayson, marketing manager at A-Plan Insurance, said: “The summer months provide more opportunity for thieves to take advantage of longer days, open windows and doors, and vacant properties - so it’s not surprising some cities see a huge increase in burglaries."

In response to the increase, West Yorkshire Police has promoted its Easy Street Burglary Campaign, which encourages people to improve their home security and be aware of thieves.

Within the campaign, West Yorkshire Police encourages home-owners to lock windows, protect valuables and invest in internal lights on a timer and external dusk lights for the property, due to burglars’ preference to target dark lit homes.

To find out more about WYP’s Easy Street Burglary Campaign, visit: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/burglary

dangerous masked burglar with crowbar breaking into a victim's home door,concept Data compiled by insurance firm, A-Plan Insurance, has revealed Wakefield as a city most at risk of being targeted by thieves during the summer holidays.