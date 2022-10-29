The firearm discharge happened in the early hours of Tuesday, October 25, at Patch Wood View, Newmillderdam.

A 34-year-old male remains in police custody at this time.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information, including anyone who saw something suspicious or who has dash cam or CCTV footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 13220588123 or online via the live chat.

Patch Wood View in Newmillerdam.

Officers were called at about 2.53am on Tuesday to reports of an attempted burglary.

The caller reported hearing a loud bang and found damage to the front door.

Attending officers found damage to the property which was believed to have been caused by a firearm.

Further examination established the damage was consistent with a firearms discharge.

No access was gained, and no one was injured in the shooting.

A police cordon was in place whilst forensic examination was conducted.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are treating this incident very seriously given the circumstances and are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries.

“This was clearly a very frightening experience for the occupants of the house who had only recently taken up residence there, and who we do not believe are linked to what took place.

