Wakefield police boost city centre presence to deter thieves this Christmas

Police have boosted their presence in Wakefield City Centre in a move to deter thieves and reassure retailers this Christmas.

Wakefield Central NPT and partners, including Wakefield BID, have launched a new Policing Hub in Trinity Walk which will provide an extra police presence in the city.

The ‘hub' is based near the former Debenhams store and is being opened with the full support of the centre and Wakefield Council

It is staffed for several hours each day by a uniformed officer who will be on hand to speak to residents, retailers and visitors, provide a visible deterrent to offenders and also to quickly react to any reports of retail theft or other offences.

The hub will be supported by regular uniformed and covert patrols in the city, with support from Trinity Walk Security Staff and from Wakefield BID.

While the hub itself has been timed to launch during the Christmas season, police intend to continue providing a presence there well into the New Year.

Inspector Paul Fraser, said: "With a one-stop approach to long-term problem solving this innovative project will see the City Centre Partners co-located and provide a premium service to all members of our community who may need help.

“We know seeing officers stationed in a semi-permanent base in the city centre is something retailers and partners wanted to see and it is a service we have wanted to provide.

“The increased presence of both uniformed and plain clothed officers will act as a deterrent to anybody intent on committing crime or ASB in the City Centre over the Christmas period. It will also allow us to respond quickly to any calls received.

The Hub is open to everybody and I would encourage people to come and chat to our officers whenever they have a problem, need to share or obtain information or just to meet the team.

“I would like to thank Trinity Walk and Wakefield Bid for helping to facilitate The Hub.