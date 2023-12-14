Wakefield police boost city centre presence to deter thieves this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wakefield Central NPT and partners, including Wakefield BID, have launched a new Policing Hub in Trinity Walk which will provide an extra police presence in the city.
The ‘hub' is based near the former Debenhams store and is being opened with the full support of the centre and Wakefield Council
It is staffed for several hours each day by a uniformed officer who will be on hand to speak to residents, retailers and visitors, provide a visible deterrent to offenders and also to quickly react to any reports of retail theft or other offences.
The hub will be supported by regular uniformed and covert patrols in the city, with support from Trinity Walk Security Staff and from Wakefield BID.
While the hub itself has been timed to launch during the Christmas season, police intend to continue providing a presence there well into the New Year.
Inspector Paul Fraser, said: "With a one-stop approach to long-term problem solving this innovative project will see the City Centre Partners co-located and provide a premium service to all members of our community who may need help.
“We know seeing officers stationed in a semi-permanent base in the city centre is something retailers and partners wanted to see and it is a service we have wanted to provide.
“The increased presence of both uniformed and plain clothed officers will act as a deterrent to anybody intent on committing crime or ASB in the City Centre over the Christmas period. It will also allow us to respond quickly to any calls received.
The Hub is open to everybody and I would encourage people to come and chat to our officers whenever they have a problem, need to share or obtain information or just to meet the team.
“I would like to thank Trinity Walk and Wakefield Bid for helping to facilitate The Hub.
This has only been possible because of the strong city centre partnership and our joint goal of ensuring that Wakefield remains to be the safest city in the region."