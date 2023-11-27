Wakefield police chase: 32-year-old driver arrested following police chase across city centre
The incident took place across the city centre and led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The pursuit was authorised after the driver of a white Vauxhall Astra failed to stop when indicated to by an officer at 6.35pm on Aberford Road, in Wakefield.
"Following a pursuit which lasted around 10 minutes, the car was involved in a collision with railings on Denby Dale Road, Wakefield.
“A 32-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of offences including failing to stop, dangerous driving and possession of a Class B drug.”
The suspect has since been interviewed and released under investigation.