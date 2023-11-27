A man has been arrested following a police pursuit of a vehicle in Wakefield on Saturday night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident took place across the city centre and led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The pursuit was authorised after the driver of a white Vauxhall Astra failed to stop when indicated to by an officer at 6.35pm on Aberford Road, in Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Following a pursuit which lasted around 10 minutes, the car was involved in a collision with railings on Denby Dale Road, Wakefield.

During the chase, the car was involved in a collision on Denby Dale Road.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of offences including failing to stop, dangerous driving and possession of a Class B drug.”