Wakefield Police warning people to check door locks after increase in burglaries

Wakefield Police are warning people to check their door locks after an increase in burglaries across the district.

West Yorkshire Police, Wakefield City and North West, said they have seen an increase recently in car key burglaries within the Wakefield district, where in most cases the door lock has been attacked allowing burglars to get in and take car keys before driving off within minutes.

What can you do to protect yourself and your property?

*Check the standard of lock or euro profile cylinder within your door.

*Look to upgrade your cylinder locks to one’s that have either achieved a three star rating under TS 007 and/or the Sold Secure Diamond Standard (SS312). Some cylinders have achieved both.

*Anti snap or Snap Safe locks are classed as a 3 star lock which provides the maximum level of security under the TS007 testing process.

*Cylinder locks can be changed by yourself. However, it is vital that they are measured properly to ensure the right size for your door. They should NOT be fitted so that they are left protruding from the door unit or handle.

Vsit West Yorkshire police website for further information on locks – Go to Advice – Home security – Euro cylinder advice.

If you have any further questions e mail wakefieldcpo@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.