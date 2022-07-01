Wakefield prisoner hunted by police

Police are appealing for information about Kevin Fawcett from the Wakefield area, who is wanted on recall to prison.

By Nick Frame
Friday, 1st July 2022, 10:48 am
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 10:51 am

Fawcett, who is 35, was released on licence from prison in May 2021 after serving part of a sentence for an aggravated burglary.

He is now believed to have breached the terms of his release and a recall has been issued.

Officers are making extensive enquiries to locate Fawcett, who is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

Fawcett is on the run.

If you can assist in locating him then please contact police in Wakefield on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.