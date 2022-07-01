Wakefield prisoner hunted by police

Fawcett, who is 35, was released on licence from prison in May 2021 after serving part of a sentence for an aggravated burglary.

He is now believed to have breached the terms of his release and a recall has been issued.

Officers are making extensive enquiries to locate Fawcett, who is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fawcett is on the run.

If you can assist in locating him then please contact police in Wakefield on 101.