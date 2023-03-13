WAKEFIELD REPORTS FROM THE COURTS: Ford Transit van driver fined for driving without consideration for others
Theses are latest results of court cases from across the Wakefield district heard at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.
Peter Charles Robinson, aged 61, of Main Street, Ledston: Drove a Ford Transit van without consideration for others on the road, used threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £1,500, £200 compensation, £150 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Jamie Lee Graham, aged 35, of Holly Close, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for causing criminal damage by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Twelve-month community order with 75 hours unpaid work.
Adrian Skubaczewski, aged 39, of William Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for cannabis production by failing to attend unpaid work induction appointments. Twelve-month community order with 120 hours unpaid work.
Luke Thompson, aged 24, of Queens Square, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a keep in touch appointment and an unpaid work session: Twelve-month community order with 10 hours unpaid work.
Carl Robert Watson, aged 40, of Pildacre Brow, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend sessions. Six-month community order with 10 hours unpaid work.
Daniel Atkinson, aged 21, of Berners Street, Wakefield: Actual bodily harm and convicted of an offence while subject to a community order for assaulting an emergency worker. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, 12-month supervision period with 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, £300 compensation and £300 costs.