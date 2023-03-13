WAKEFIELD REPORTS FROM THE COURTS: Ford Transit van driver fined for driving without consideration for others

Peter Charles Robinson, aged 61, of Main Street, Ledston: Drove a Ford Transit van without consideration for others on the road, used threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £1,500, £200 compensation, £150 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Lee Graham, aged 35, of Holly Close, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for causing criminal damage by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Twelve-month community order with 75 hours unpaid work.

Adrian Skubaczewski, aged 39, of William Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made for cannabis production by failing to attend unpaid work induction appointments. Twelve-month community order with 120 hours unpaid work.

Stock Leeds Magistrates Court 23rd March 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Luke Thompson, aged 24, of Queens Square, Pontefract: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a keep in touch appointment and an unpaid work session: Twelve-month community order with 10 hours unpaid work.

Carl Robert Watson, aged 40, of Pildacre Brow, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend sessions. Six-month community order with 10 hours unpaid work.

