WAKEFIELD REPORTS FROM THE COURTS: Man who interfered with vehicles breaches court order

Connor Ferguson, aged 28, of Pollards Fields, Knottingley: Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend initial induction appointment, failing to attend unpaid work appointment, and failing to provide evidence or explanation within five working days to excuse absences. Suspended sentence of eight months imprisonment suspended for 12 months for 17 counts of stealing from a shop operational period extended to 13 months.

Philip Sterling, aged 37, of Broomhill Square, Wakefield: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 10 days.

Kyle Dean, aged 32, of Warren Avenue, Wakefield: Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work first day of work sessions and failing to provide evidence or explanation within five working days to excuse absences. Fined £40.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Andrew Peter Harris, aged 48, of Parklands, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for vehicle interference and attempted burglary, by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Twelve-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work.

David Rollinson, aged 34, of Almsgate, Southgate, Wakefield: Drove a vehicle on Southgate while over the legal alcohol limit. Fined £350, £140 victim surcharge, £200 costs and 22-month driving ban to be reduced by 22 weeks on completion of course.

Rhys Holt, aged 33, of Intake Lane, Ossett: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide acceptable evidence to excuse absences within five working days. Fined £40.

Alex Kelleher, aged 35, of Gargrave Place, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation activity requirement appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences within five working days. Community order varied and includes 129 hours unpaid work to be completed within next 12 months, and £80 fine.