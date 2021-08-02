Wakefield resident admits firing pistol in the street

Arturs Lakstigala, who is being held on remand in HMP Leeds, pleaded guilty to having an imitation gun - a starter pistol - with an intent that unlawful violence would be used.

Armed police had been called to Waterton Road on the Lupset estate on the evening of Saturday, July 3 following reports of a man firing a gun.

Lakstigala, of Waterton Road, was arrested.

Waterton Road on the Lupset estate.

The 37-year-old appeared via video link during a short hearing at Leeds Crown Court this morning.

Although admitting the charge, details surrounding the incident are yet to be decided between his defence barrister and the Crown Prosecution Service.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said the case will be adjourned until August 16, where a date for sentencing would then be decided, or a Newton Hearing date set.

A Newton Hearing will determine any conflicting facts between the Crown's and the defence's case.