Wakefield store at centre of tobacco raid appeals against booze licence call

The managers of a store where illicit tobacco was being sold have appealed against a move to strip them of their alcohol licence.

Tyskie, on Kirkgate in Wakefield, was told it would no longer be able to sell alcohol at a hearing in November.

Tyskie was stripped of its licence at a hearing in November.

It followed the discovery of 8,000 foreign-labelled cigarettes stashed at the premises, the like of which were being sold to customers at cheap, tax-free prices.

Wakefield Council's decision to ban the store from selling alcohol will either be upheld or overturned, depending on the outcome of a court case to be heard within the next few months.

Speaking at a licensing committee meeting on Wednesday, council officer Dave Hollis said that Tyskie's appeal will be "considered at the Magistrates' Court".

Local Democracy Reporting Service