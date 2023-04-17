News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield store could lose its licence over sale of smuggled tobacco and illegal vapes

A Wakefield shop could be stripped of its licence after smuggled tobacco and illegal vapes were being sold from the premises

By Tony Gardner
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST

Police officers seized counterfeit tobacco products as they carried out an investigation at Ratnams store, on Hambleton Street, Eastmoor, on March 3 this year.

A document states that vapes were also being sold which contained nicotine above the legal limit.

As a result of the operation, West Yorkshire Police has applied to Wakefield Council for the store’s premises licence to be reviewed.

Police officers seized counterfeit tobacco products as they carried out an investigation at Ratnams store, on Hambleton Street, Eastmoor, on March 3 this year.
A review hearing is to take place before a council licensing sub-committee on Wednesday, April 26.

Police have called for the review “on the grounds of its failure to promote the prevention of crime and disorder and the prevention of public nuisance.”

The police application also states: “A police investigation commenced in relation to the premises for the sale of smuggled goods, namely illicit/counterfeit tobacco.

“This was following a test purchase and visit where an amount of suspected counterfeit/non UK paid tobacco products were sold/seized.

“The premises were also making vapes available for sale which were above the legal limit of nicotine.

“Further details of the visits and investigation will be submitted at the review hearing.”

Police class the sale of illegal cigarettes as serious organised crime.

The application adds: “Evidence of such operations at the premises demonstrates quite clearly that the premises is failing to promote the licensing objectives.

“The chief constable believes that revocation of the licence must be considered in these circumstances, based on the evidence uncovered.”