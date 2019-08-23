Wakefield teenager stole £10,000 from the funeral fund of his grandparents

A CANCER sufferer from Wakefield was left devastated after his grandson stole almost £10,000 he and his wife had been saving up to pay for funeral costs.

Joshua Woodcock, 19, stole the money from a locked safe at his grandparents’ home in Wakefield and spent the cash on cars and drugs, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Leeds Crown Court.

Woodcock, of Bolus Lane, Wakefield, was jailed for 16-months after he admitted theft.

His 63-year-old grandfather had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was saving money to pay for his and his wife’s funerals.

One of the bundles of cash Woodcock stole on March 25 was marked “funeral money”.

A probation officer said Woodcock had been using cannabis and cocaine and had spent the money on cars and drugs.

Mitigating, Theresa Clark said Woodcock had been trusted with the access code for the safe, adding: “His grandparents are obviously devastated.

“He would like very much to apologise to his grandparents.

“His grandparents trusted him implicitly and he breached that trust. He would very much like to make it up to them in the fullness of time.

“I understand three cars in total were purchased. I have been advised by the family that police have crushed those cars.”

Woodcock, who works as a labourer, has no previous convictions.

The court heard he had lived with his grandparents on and off for around a year when he stole the money.

