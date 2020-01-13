Wakefield woman 'too ill' to provide breath test, court is told

A Wakefield woman who claimed she was too ill to blow into a breathalyser has been banned from the road for a year.

Police found Mariam Khan on the evening of November 20, sat at the wheel of her Vauxhall Corsa, which was parked in the middle of the road and blocking the carriageway on Bradford Road in Tingley.

They said that they could smell alcohol on her and found a half-empty bottle of vodka in the door.

When they tried to breathtest the 28-year-old, she claimed to have a chest infection, was on anti-biotics, was struggling to breathe and therefore unable to provide a reading.

Khan, of Regent Street, admitted a charge of failing to provide a sample for analysis during a hearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

In mitigation, her solicitor Maseen Anwar said Khan, who works for the internet provider Plusnet, had gone through a "rough past" and was having marital problems.

He said she suffered from mental health issues, including depression.

A probation report found she had been drinking to relieve stress and felt like she could not drink at home.

On top of the ban, she was fined £100 and told to pay £175 in costs.