Do you recognise anyone?

Wanted: 11 people Wakefield police want to speak to

Here's the latest from West Yorkshire Police's CCTV gallery of people who have been caught on camera.

Images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting the reference number given on each picture.

Offence happened in Wakefield on 06/03/2019. Ref: WD1314

1. Make off without payment

West Yorkshire Police
Offence of assault took place in Wakefield on 27/02/2019. Photo reference: WD1309.

2. Assault

Offence took place in Wakefield on 01/03/2019. Ref: WD1312.

3. Theft from shop

Offence of assault took place in Wakefield on 27/02/2019. Photo reference: WD1308.

4. Assault

