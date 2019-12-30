Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Wanted - 14 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. READ MORE: 26 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

Offence Date 18/12/2019 Ref: WD1944

1. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Offence Date 18/12/2019 Ref: WD1944
Offence Date 18/12/2019 Ref: WD1943

2. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Offence Date 18/12/2019 Ref: WD1943
Offence Date 15/12/2019 Ref: WD1941

3. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Offence Date 15/12/2019 Ref: WD1941
Offence Date 16/12/2019 Ref: WD1940

4. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Offence Date 16/12/2019 Ref: WD1940
