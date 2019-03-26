Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses: If you have any information call CrimeStoppers in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111.

Wanted: 15 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses: If you have any information call CrimeStoppers in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111.

This man is wanted in connection with a theft from shop on March 24, 2019. Quote reference: WD1345

1. Theft from shop

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a theft from shop on March 23, 2019. Reference: WD1339

2. Theft from shop

This man is wanted in connection with a public order offence on March 25, 2019. Quote reference number: WD1344
This pair are wanted in connection with a theft on March 12, 2019. Photo reference: WD1324.

4. Theft

