|

Wanted: 21 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses: If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

This man is wanted in connection with a serious offence on December 29 2018. Quote reference: WD1273.

1. Serious Offence

This pair are wanted in connection with a theft from shop on February 8 2019. 'Reference WD1272.

2. Theft from shop

Do you recognise this woman? She is wanted in connection with theft from shop on February 8. Quote reference WD1269.

3. Theft from shop

Do you recognise anyone in this picture? The theft from shop offence took place on January 28. Ref: WD1268

4. Theft from shop

