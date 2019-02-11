Wanted: 21 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield
West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.
Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses: If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
1. Serious Offence
This man is wanted in connection with a serious offence on December 29 2018. Quote reference: WD1273.