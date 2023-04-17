News you can trust since 1852
Do you recognise anyone? (West Yorkshire Police)

Wanted: 21 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:42 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Offence Date 06/04/2023 Photo reference WD4785

1. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 06/04/2023 Photo reference WD4785 Photo: WYP

Offence Date 06/04/2023 Photo reference WD4784

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 06/04/2023 Photo reference WD4784 Photo: WYP

Offence Date 06/04/2023 Photo reference WD4783

3. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 06/04/2023 Photo reference WD4783 Photo: WYP

Offence Date 06/04/2023 Photo reference WD4782

4. Make off without payment

Offence Date 06/04/2023 Photo reference WD4782 Photo: WYP

