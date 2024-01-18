News you can trust since 1852
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Wanted: 22 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting the photo reference number.

Offence Date 15/01/2024 Photo reference WD5759

1. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 05/01/2024 Photo reference WD5757

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 11/01/2024 Photo reference WD5756

3. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 11/01/2024 Photo reference WD5755

4. Theft From Shop

