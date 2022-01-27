Do you recognise anyone? (West Yorkshire Police)

Wanted: 23 people police in Wakefield urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:00 pm

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses:

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

1. Burglary

Offence Date 25/01/2022 Photo reference WD3200.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

2. Burglary

Offence Date 25/01/2022 Photo reference WD3199.

Photo Sales

3. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 25/01/2022 Photo reference WD3198

Photo Sales

4. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 23/01/2022 Photo reference WD3197

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6