News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Wanted: 24 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.
By leanne clarke
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:37 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Offence Date 08/08/2023 Photo reference WD5256

1. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 08/08/2023 Photo reference WD5256 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Offence Date 08/08/2023 Photo reference WD5255

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 08/08/2023 Photo reference WD5255 Photo: s

Photo Sales
Offence Date 08/08/2023 Photo reference WD5254

3. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 08/08/2023 Photo reference WD5254 Photo: s

Photo Sales
Offence Date 21/07/2023 Photo reference WD5253

4. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 21/07/2023 Photo reference WD5253 Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6