Wanted: 24 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.
By leanne clarke
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:37 BST
Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
