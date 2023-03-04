Wanted appeal: Police want information to trace man wanted in connection with a burglary

Stephen Lee Power

Wakefield District Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or can help them find Stephen Lee Power, 34, from Leeds.

He is described as white, of slim build with facial hair. Stephen has connections to Normanton, Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Headingley, Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him but are now appealing for anyone who has seen him or knows his current whereabouts to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting crime reference 13230076706 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat