Wanted car drove the wrong way on the M1 before crash, police confirm

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision which took place on the M1 last night at around 9.10pm.

A black Skoda Fabia which was driving south in the northbound carriageway between J39 and J40 when it hit a blue BMW 320 which was driving north.

The Skoda had earlier failed to stop for police and went on to enter the northbound M1 in the opposite direction at Junction 40.

The traffic on the M1 last night (Highways England).

The three occupants of the Skoda have all suffered serious or life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver of the BMW also suffered serious injuries.

The road was shut in both directions for more than eight hours last night and traffic had to be diverted.

A referral has been made to the IOPC.