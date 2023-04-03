Wanted: Police appeal for information about Wakefield man they need to track down over assaults
West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to locate a man who is wanted in connection with multiple counts of assault and criminal damage within the Wakefield district.
Officers have been carrying out enquiries and address checks and are now appealing to the public for information to help locate Luke Furlong.
The 21-year-old is known to frequent Normanton, Castleford, Pontefract and Wakefield.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who knows of Luke’s current whereabouts or may have seen him recently is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat facility on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230166449.”
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.