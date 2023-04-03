Officers have been carrying out enquiries and address checks and are now appealing to the public for information to help locate Luke Furlong.

The 21-year-old is known to frequent Normanton, Castleford, Pontefract and Wakefield.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who knows of Luke’s current whereabouts or may have seen him recently is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat facility on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230166449.”

Luke Furlong, 21, is wanted by West Yorkshire Police, over multiple counts of assault and criminal damage.