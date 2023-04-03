News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
19 minutes ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
1 hour ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
2 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
3 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
3 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million

Wanted: Police appeal for information about Wakefield man they need to track down over assaults

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to locate a man who is wanted in connection with multiple counts of assault and criminal damage within the Wakefield district.

By Shawna Healey
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read

Officers have been carrying out enquiries and address checks and are now appealing to the public for information to help locate Luke Furlong.

The 21-year-old is known to frequent Normanton, Castleford, Pontefract and Wakefield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who knows of Luke’s current whereabouts or may have seen him recently is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat facility on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230166449.”

Luke Furlong, 21, is wanted by West Yorkshire Police, over multiple counts of assault and criminal damage.
Luke Furlong, 21, is wanted by West Yorkshire Police, over multiple counts of assault and criminal damage.
Luke Furlong, 21, is wanted by West Yorkshire Police, over multiple counts of assault and criminal damage.
Most Popular

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read More
Wakefield's River Calder clean-up by RSPCA officers highlights litter danger for...