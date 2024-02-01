Wanted: Police search for man wanted for breaching Sex Offender Registration Order

Aboueakar Singhateh is wanted for failing to comply with the notification requirements of a Sex Offender Registration Order.

Aboueakar Singhateh, 39, is wanted for failing to comply with the notification requirements of a Sex Offender Registration Order.

He is described as black African, 6ft 1ins tall, of athletic, muscular build with short, cropped shaven hair and short facial hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is said to be softly spoken, has a cut or scar on the right side of his face and is missing a clump of hair on the right side of his head.

Aboueakar Singhateh is wanted for failing to comply with the notification requirements of a Sex Offender Registration Order.

Singhateh has connections to Croydon and Dagenham in London and Tonbridge in Kent.

Anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230386028.