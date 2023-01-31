It is believed that three men arrived at a residential property in a three door, dark blue Vauxhall Astra and then smashed windows of the home and two vehicles with golf clubs.

Officers are investigating an incident which happened in Noble Road on Friday, January 27 at around 8.30pm.

They then drove away prior to police arrival.

Police want to speak to these three men.

The three men are reported to be of medium build wearing dark coloured clothing. One is believed to have been wearing tracksuit bottoms which had a light-coloured stripe down the side of the leg.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or who has any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13230051925 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

