News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wanted: Three men attack Wakefield house and cars with golf clubs

Police in Wakefield have CCTV images of three men they would like to identify in connection with criminal damage in Outwood.

By Leanne Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 10:34am
It is believed that three men arrived at a residential property in a three door, dark blue Vauxhall Astra and then smashed windows of the home and two vehicles with golf clubs.
It is believed that three men arrived at a residential property in a three door, dark blue Vauxhall Astra and then smashed windows of the home and two vehicles with golf clubs.

Officers are investigating an incident which happened in Noble Road on Friday, January 27 at around 8.30pm.

It is believed that three men arrived at a residential property in a three door, dark blue Vauxhall Astra and then smashed windows of the home and two vehicles with golf clubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They then drove away prior to police arrival.

Police want to speak to these three men.
Most Popular

The three men are reported to be of medium build wearing dark coloured clothing. One is believed to have been wearing tracksuit bottoms which had a light-coloured stripe down the side of the leg.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or who has any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13230051925 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

They smashed windows of the home and two vehicles with golf clubs.
Do you recognise him?