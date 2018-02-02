Wanted: Wakefield police seeking former Horbury man believe he may be in Hull

West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on warrant.

Officers in Wakefield would like to speak with anyone who has seen Mantas Eriminas, a Lithuanian man who formerly lived in the Horbury area.

A spokesman said: "Officers have been conducting enquiries to locate the 32-year-old for some time and believe he may have been recently living in Hull."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 609 Rebecca Greenwood at West Yorkshire Police on 101, referencing crime number 13170485454.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.