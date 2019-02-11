Warning after blow torches used to break-in to Wakefield homes

Wakefield Police have issued a warning after burglars used blow torches to break into houses in the same area.

There have been two burglaries in Normanton where blow torches have been used to burn through UPVC doors.

The torches, that are sometimes the size of a small torch or pen, are used to burn the UPVC around the door handle and lock.

Once they have burned around the handle, they can be removed, bent or snapped, which exposes the lock which can then be twisted or snapped.

