Two men attended a property yesterday afternoon and asked the 77-year-old resident if they "could come in to check the water because the neighbours pipes are about to blow up.”

Both suspects are allowed in the house where one man stayed with the victim in the kitchen distracting them by asking them to check the stopcock while the other suspect sneaked upstairs and stole jewellery, cash and collectors coins from the bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both suspects left in a white van.

Police in Wakefield are urging people to be on their guard following a report of bogus callers claiming to be from the waterboard.

Police are advising people to always check the ID of anyone at the door – even that of emergency service workers in uniform – and don’t be afraid to make checks by calling the company/organisation the caller says they are from.

It is worth keeping a list of useful numbers by your phone so that you can make the calls if you ever need to.

Advertisement Hide Ad