Warning as car thieves targeting Ford Fiestas across the district
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers say there has been a rise in thefts of the model over the last few days.
The most recent thefts have taken place in Wheatroyd Crescent and Manor Road, Ossett, Asda car park, Durkar and Pinderfields Hospital car park.
All the stolen Fiestas had a keyless entry system.
Cars with keyless entry unlock automatically when the key comes within a short-range distance of the car.
Keyless car theft, also known as ‘Relay theft’, occurs when a device is used to fool the car into thinking the key is close by; this unlocks the car and allows the ignition to be started.
What can I do?
Keep car keys safe - Whilst at home, keep your car keys away from the car to disrupt communication range. Avoid leaving them near your door and window. Thieves only need to be within a few metres of your car key to capture the signal, even if its inside your home.
Use a signal-blocking pouch/Faraday bag - The pouch can block the transmission of the signal from the car key once inside the pouch. You could also use a metal tin as this will also block any signal.
Turn off the fob’s wireless signal - Wireless signals on some keyless fobs can be turned off.
Steering wheel lock – Guards against various theft techniques.
Immobilisers – Drivers have to input a short code or sequence to unlock and operate the steering wheel.