Warning to Ossett residents after burglaries see expensive property stolen

Wakefield Police are issuing a warning to residents in Ossett after recent burglaries in which valuable items were stolen.

Garages were broken into by thieves who broke the locks, making off with items such as mountain bikes and power tools.

Garages were broken into by thieves who broke the locks, making off with items such as mountain bikes and power tools.

They took place on Junction Lane and Manor Road.

Police said a Carrera Vengeance and Scott mountain bike and two Milwaukee power drills were stolen from a detached garage at Junction Lane and this happened overnight on Saturday January 4.

A Hardrock Disk mountain bike was stolen from a garage on Manor Road, Ossett overnight on Sunday January 5 .

Officers are advising residents who store valuable items in your garage/shed to consider the following:

Door defenders – to prevent the garage door being raised.

Installing coach bolts and clutch screws to the hinges.

Good quality hasp that protects the fixings from being tampered with.

If your garage or shed has windows to the front or side consider covering the glass to prevent offenders from being able to see the contents stored inside.

Shed/garage alarm – these can be stand alone/battery operated sensor alarms or can be linked to a house alarm system.

Lock large items together – makes it harder for them to be removed in bulk.

Security marking – to improve the chances of getting them back in the event of loss or theft.