Over the last few days officers have received reports of vans stolen, without the keys, from Altofts, Stanley, Ossett and Horbury with attempts at Thornes and Doncaster Road.

They are now urging owners to protect their vans and the contents inside by issuing safety tips.

· Immobilisers: There are a variety of different ones including ghost immobilisers. These require drivers to input a short code or sequence to unlock and operate the steering wheel.

· Add extra locks and alarms: Hooklocks and deadlocks to the doors and implementing a more advanced alarm system.

· Install a tracking device: You can increase your chance of recovering any stolen vehicle by installing tracking devices.