Warning to van owners as thefts increase across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Police say there has been a rise in van thefts across the Wakefield district in the last few days. They include:

- Mercedes Sprinters from Engine Lane and Bracken Hill View, Horbury.

- Ford Transits from Xscape Castleford, Pildacre Brow in Ossett, Park Avenue, South Kirkby and Willowbridge Way, Castleford.

- A Vauxhall Vivaro from Providence Street, Wakefield.

- Citreon Relays from Hague Park Coppice, South Kirkby, Willowbridge Way in Castleford and Boothroyds Way in Featherstone.

Police are urging people to double check vehicles are locked and there is nothing valuable left inside.