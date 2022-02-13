Warning to youths as pair are detained over town centre damage
Two youths were detained by police after a residential window was put through in Normanton town centre.
Police were called to Exchange Street at the weekend following reports of a group of youths causing trouble.
The police said: “Two youths were detained at the scene and evidence is being obtained with a view of prosecuting those responsible.
"We take anti-social behaviour very seriously and anyone found to have been in this group or more generally in the area causing anti-social behaviour will be receiving a visit from police and an officer from Wakefield Council's anti-social behaviour team.
"If your child tells you they are heading to Normanton town centre on an evening, please question what they are doing there as these are the sorts of offences that are being committed by local youths."