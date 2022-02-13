Warning to youths as pair are detained over town centre damage

Police were called to Exchange Street at the weekend following reports of a group of youths causing trouble.

The police said: “Two youths were detained at the scene and evidence is being obtained with a view of prosecuting those responsible.

"We take anti-social behaviour very seriously and anyone found to have been in this group or more generally in the area causing anti-social behaviour will be receiving a visit from police and an officer from Wakefield Council's anti-social behaviour team.

The property on Exchange Street.