Councillor Tony Homewood filmed his confrontation with sex offender Imran Ahmad Khan shortly after he walked out of HMP Brixton earlier today.

Mr Homewood, Khan's former agent and an independent councillor on Wakefield Council, travelled from his home in West Yorkshire to capture the moment 49-year-old Khan was released from custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dressed in a blue sweater and red trousers, Khan walked with the aid of a cane as he left the south London jail.

Disgraced former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan released from jail. (Photo: Tony Homewood)

The former Tory MP was embraced by friends at the prison exit before they helped him carry his belongings.

The footage shows Coun Homewood approach Khan as he walks to a nearby car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Homewood can be heard saying: "Hi Imran. I wonder if you have anything to say to the people of Wakefield who voted for you in their droves, or whether you have got any sort of apology, or anything like that?

"I thought you might have one, because I came all this way

Councillor Tony Homewood filmed his confrontation with sex offender Imran Ahmad Khan shortly after he walked out of HMP Brixton earlier today.

"I came all this way to see if you have got an apology for the people of Wakefield. who voted for you and who you manifestly let down."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khan did not respond to the request for an apology.

Mr Homewood then says: "No. Not much to say. Oh well, there you go."

Mr Homewood later told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "People in Wakefield put their trust in Imran Ahmad Khan in 2019 and he abused that trust.

"I was his agent and I therefore take at least some responsibility for that even though I did not know about his past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought I'd ask Imran to do the same but he doesn't have the courage it seems."

Mr Homewood was the leader of Conservative opposition group on Wakefield Council until November last year, when he resigned and announced he would continue to sit as an independent for Ossett ward.

Mr Homewood took a swipe at the Conservative party both nationally and locally in his resignation statement last year.

He said:“I do not believe the Conservative Party leadership is responsive to the needs of people in Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I took no part in the recent leadership fiasco (between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak) because I had no confidence in either of the candidates on offer.

“It is also clear that, given the woeful performance of the Conservatives in the polls, Wakefield Labour will be given yet more of a free run in Wakefield.

“I sought election as a councillor to replace Labour with an administration that could turn around the fortunes of Wakefield and not simply go on with the tired old policies that have ruined our city.