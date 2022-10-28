Police are investigating after around 15 panes of glass in the Wakefield park’s rose garden conservatory were smashed in during the attack earlier this week.

The damage to the area near the conservatory has been cleaned up by council workers and the broken panes are set to be replaced with perspex sheets.

Gary Blenkinsop, director of environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “Vandalism and anti-social behaviour are not acceptable, and we will take action.

Smashed windows at the rose garden conservatory in Wakefield's Thornes Park

“Incidents like this come at a cost to the Council and ultimately the council tax payer.

“This incident has been reported to the police and anyone who witnessed the damage being caused is encouraged to contact them on 101.”

It is not the first time the park’s rose garden building has been targeted by vandals.

Several panes of glass at the conservatory were damaged in July last year in a similar attack.

