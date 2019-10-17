Weekends arrests in Wakefield on the up as police take tougher approach to drinkers

Disorderly drinkers have been warned they face the boot from Wakefield following an upsurge in arrests.

Wakefield Police plans to maintain increased policing in Wakefield and Pontefract during Saturday nights and Sunday mornings following a drop in crime reports.

Officers have recorded an eight per cent decrease in crime but have also made 73 per cent more arrests according to the latest data.

Operation Mornstoke launched in July with the aim of increasing policing presences at key times.

High-visibility patrol officers, PSCOs, Special Constables and licensing staff have all been taking part in the operations which have run on weekend evenings and into the early hours of Sunday mornings.

At times, police have also issued dispersal notices to drinkers to ‘order’ them out of an area with a warning that they will be arrested if they return.

Chief Inspector Chris Norbury of Wakefield District Police, said: “We have had good feedback from publicans and people out enjoying the nighttime economy who have appreciated seeing the extra officers on patrol.

“The decrease in crime reports is good news all round as it points to a safer city and town centres overall.

“While officers have been able to de-escalate tension through use of tactics such as dispersal notices, the increase in arrests highlights that we will not hesitate to arrest those who fail to abide by warnings and engage in violent behaviour.”