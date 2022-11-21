Christopher Farrow carried out the random killing of Wendy Speakes at her home on Balne Lane, on March 15, 1994.

Farrow forced his way into his victim's home before tying her up with a pair of stockings and forcing her to wear a pair of blue mule shoes.

The 51-year-old receptionist was then raped and stabbed to death.

Her body was found the following day by her work colleagues.

The discovery led to a six-year hunt for the killer.

Farrow, then aged 39, was caught after advances in fingerprint technology and he was linked to a partial print found at the scene.

He was given a life sentence in 2000 after pleading guilty to murder.

Farrow made Mrs Speakes take off her slippers and wear a pair of blue mule shoes.

Farrow, from Cookridge, Leeds, was told he must serve at least 18 years in jail by a judge who said he hoped he would remain in custody for "very, very many years."

Mrs Speakes' daughter, Tracey Millington-Jones fears Farrow, now 61, will finally be released despite her decades-long battle to keep him behind bars.

She said: "The local community would be living in terror if Farrow was released.

Christopher Farrow murdered Wendy Speakes at her home on Balne Lane, Wakefield, in 1994.

"A pair of mum’s shoes were never found - her new Italian court shoes.

"To this day I believe he took them as a murder trophy to relive what he did to my mum and kept them hidden somewhere ready for his next victim."

Farrow's third parole hearing is expected to be held on Friday (November 25).

Farrow's last parole hearing took place in 2020.

Tracey Millington Jones pictured with her mum Wendy Speakes.

A document detailing the Parole Board’s the decision not to release him at that time states: “The panel was not satisfied that Mr Farrow was suitable for release.

“Nor did the panel recommend to the Secretary of State that Mr Farrow should be transferred to open prison.

“Because the panel considered Mr Farrow needed to continue addressing problem areas and to develop appropriate skills, it concluded that he was appropriately located in custody where outstanding levels of risk could be addressed.”

After a hearing in 2018, the Parole Board recommended Farrow be moved to an open prison in preparation for eventual release but he was later returned to a secure prison.

Tracey said: "The publicity of this shoe fetish case was infamous in West Yorkshire.

Wendy Speakes

"The shock decision to move him to open prison in November 2018 resulted in immense publicity with TV and media outrage and questions in Parliament resulting in nationwide anger and concern to all families.

"Everyone could relate to my mum, an honest hardworking, kind-hearted, giving and innocent lady.

"Farrow’s next victim could be their mum, sister, daughter or aunty – all women would now be at risk as they were before Farrow was captured.

"The pain of living with the injustice of the life sentence not meaning life when he took my mum’s life without a second thought would be impossible for me to live with.

"I am sure that the feelings of dread and panic attacks would escalate.

"Looking over my shoulder knowing he was no longer in prison would affect the life I have managed to build back up since 1994 – every sight of a man looking like Farrow would bring it all back to the forefront affecting everything I do in my day to day life today.

"My family would be distraught at the fact he would be living a free life, a life that he cruelly took away from my mum."

A Parole Board spokesperson said: "An oral hearing has been listed for the parole review of Christopher Farrow .

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

“A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

“Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

“Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

“It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more.

"Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.”

