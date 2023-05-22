The Parole Board has ruled that a hearing to consider Christopher Farrow’s application to be released from prison will be held in private.

Farrow, 61, is serving a life sentence for the sadistic murder of Mrs Speakes at her home on Balne Lane, Wakefield, on March 15, 1994.

Farrow, then aged 33, forced his way into his victim’s home before tying her up with a pair of stockings and forcing her to wear a pair of blue mule shoes.

Clockwise from top left: Wendy Speakes, the address where the murder happened, and killer Christopher Farrow

The 51-year-old receptionist was then raped and stabbed to death.

Mrs Speakes’ daughter, Tracey Millington-Jones, is campaigning for Farrow to remain in prison.

Ms Millington-Jones called for the public hearing as she believes Farrow continues to be a serious danger to all women.

Under rule changes which came into effect in July 2022, parole hearings can be held in public in “appropriate circumstances”.

Tracey Millington-Jones

The rule change was designed to boost transparency and confidence in decision-making.

Farrow’s lawyers opposed the request.

They claimed it could lead to him not receiving a fair hearing.

The killer said he would refuse to give evidence in public, but would in private.

It was also claimed Farrow “may experience unnecessary stress” if the case was held in public.

Caroline Corby, the chair of the Parole Board of England and Wales, said that the case will be held in private.

Her ruling states: “I note the high bar that has been set for a public hearing to be in the interests of justice and I have decided that this high bar is not met in this case.”

Ms Millington-Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I am disappointed that the hearing won’t take place in public because it would have given people the chance to see how evil and dangerous he is.

“It is a shame, because these new rules were brought in so there would be more openness and public understanding around these decisions.

“Farrow has never apologised or shown any remorse for what he has done.

“For someone to say a public hearing will cause him stress is particularly alarming to me and I’m sure it will be for the general public too.

“If that is going to cause him stress then what else could cause him stress and cause him to re-offend if he is released?

“It is nothing compared to what me and my family have gone through for almost three decades.

“He doesn’t have the courage to attend a public hearing because he is not sorry for what he has done and people would be able to see that.

“This case should not be held in private. People should be able to know all the facts around this case. What is being hidden after 30 years?”

Ms Millington-Jones will attend the hearing at HMP Whatton, Nottinghamshire, on May 31, where she will read out a victim statement to the Parole Board panel.

She has also applied to attend the private hearing in full and is still awaiting a response from the Parole Board.

She added: “I continue to have faith that the Parole Board will make the right decision.

“They have been very thorough so far.

“The case was supposed to be held in November but was adjourned due to a request for more information on a confidential matter, which I would like to think is reassuring.

“I will keep fighting for justice for mum and the safety of women in general because life should mean life for people like Farrow, but clearly is doesn’t.

“Farrow’s next victim could be their mum, sister, daughter or aunt – all women would now be at risk as they were before Farrow was captured.

“He took my mum’s life without a second thought.

“Having to go through this parole hearing process every two years is tormenting for me and my family.”

Farrow, from Cookridge, Leeds, was given a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 18 years in 2000 after pleading guilty to murder.

He was given determine sentences of 14 years for rape and a further serious sex offence.

Farrow was also given a four-year sentence for the attempted burglary of another woman’s house with intent to rape her on the same day, less than an hour earlier.

The father-of-three was caught after a six-year manhunt when advances in fingerprint technology linked him to a partial print found at the scene.

Farrow’s fingerprints were taken by police after he was arrested for drink-driving.

It will be Farrow’s third parole hearing since his tariff expired.

After a hearing in 2018 the Parole Board recommended Farrow be moved to an open prison in preparation for release but he was soon returned to a secure prison.