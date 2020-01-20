West Yorkshire firefighters come under attack from youth throwing bricks

Police are appealing for information after firefighters came under attack from a group of youths.

West Yorkshire Fire Brigade were called to the Thornhill Lees area at around 9pm last night (Sunday) after multiple wheeled bins were set alight.

Firefighters came under attack from youths throwing bricks.

While extinguishing the fire, firefighters were attacked by a group of youths throwing bricks.

The crew had to stand off due to the attack and police attended the scene.

Police are appealing for any information that leads to identifying the youths to contact 101.