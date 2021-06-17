Officers are clamping down following reports of quads being ridden off Henry Avenue in Havercroft.

The issue has been raised repeatedly by local people in recent months.

Wakefield Council said it too had issued warning letters to those involved and will take further action if the practice continues.

Riders have been causing locals grief on playing fields off Henry Avenue (pictured)

Writing in a report going before councillors next week, the local authority's portfolio holder for communities, Maureen Cummings, said: "The neighbourhood policing team (NPT) have stopped several individuals riding off-road motorbikes and quads on the fields off Henry Avenue, Havercroft.

"This area has been mentioned several times in councillor’s enquiries.

"All were given police warnings and names supplied to the anti-social behaviour unit and council warning letters have been sent – in preparation for further action should it be necessary."