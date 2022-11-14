Police are appealing for information to help trace Darren Barker who has been reported missing from the Snowhill area of Wakefield.

Mr Barker, aged 49, was last seen at 3pm on November 13. He was last seen wearing black Adidas trainers with white stripes, grey jogging bottoms, a dark blue coat with a white emblem on the left breast and grey fur around the hood.

Police say that they are increasingly concerned about his welfare. Any member of the public who sees him should not to approach him.

Anyone who has seen Mr Barker or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 999 immediately and quote call reference 880 of 13/11.