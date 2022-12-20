West Yorkshire Police appeal for information to help locate missing Castleford teenager
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help locate a 15-year-old boy who has been reported missing.
Dee Jay Johnson was reported missing from his home in Castleford at 11am yesterday, Monday, December 19.
He was last seen wearing a black Zavetti Canada jacket, blue jeans and black Nike Air Force trainers.
Officers are increasingly concerned about Dee Jay and ask that anyone who thinks they may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or online https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 829 of 19/12.