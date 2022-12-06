News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

West Yorkshire Police appeal for witnesses after a pedestrian seriously injured in a collision with an electric scooter in Pontefract

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision at Bridge Street, Pontefract, where a pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

By Kara McKune
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 3:33pm

The incident occurred around 11:10am on Saturday, November 26, when an electric scooter, travelling towards Horsefair, collided with a man in his 70s.

The rider of the scooter did not stop following the collision.

Hide Ad

The pedestrian’s injuries required substantial hospital treatment.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Pontefract.
Most Popular

Officers are now urging anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact them on 101.

Please quote reference 13220652475.

Hide Ad
Read More
Fire breaks out at block of flats in Wakefield
The collision occurred on Bridge Street on Saturday, November 26. Picture: Google Images