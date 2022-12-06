The incident occurred around 11:10am on Saturday, November 26, when an electric scooter, travelling towards Horsefair, collided with a man in his 70s.

The rider of the scooter did not stop following the collision.

The pedestrian’s injuries required substantial hospital treatment.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Pontefract.

Officers are now urging anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact them on 101.

Please quote reference 13220652475.

