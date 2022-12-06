West Yorkshire Police appeal for witnesses after a pedestrian seriously injured in a collision with an electric scooter in Pontefract
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision at Bridge Street, Pontefract, where a pedestrian suffered serious injuries.
By Kara McKune
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
6th Dec 2022, 3:33pm
The incident occurred around 11:10am on Saturday, November 26, when an electric scooter, travelling towards Horsefair, collided with a man in his 70s.
The rider of the scooter did not stop following the collision.
The pedestrian’s injuries required substantial hospital treatment.
Most Popular
Officers are now urging anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to contact them on 101.
Please quote reference 13220652475.