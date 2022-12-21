Officers have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to identify following an incident where a vehicle was taken from a driveway with a youngster inside.

Police received a report at 4.23pm yesterday (Tuesday December 20) of a report of a stolen vehicle from an address on South Parade, Ossett.

The caller confirmed a young child was still in the back of the vehicle when it was taken.

West Yorkshire Police are looking to identify this man.

An extensive search commenced with resources in the area and an aircraft from the National Police Air Service was also deployed to aid with the search.

The vehicle, an orange-coloured Nissan X-Trail, was later located abandoned a short time later at 5.22pm.

The young child was found unharmed inside the vehicle and was returned to the parents.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for anyone with information regarding the male pictured or the movements of the vehicle between 4.20pm and 5.30pm to contact police.

The man is wanted for stealing the van with a child still inside off a driveway on South Parade in Ossett.

Detective Inspector Sarah Degnan of Wakefield CID said: “This was clearly a terrifying incident as it would be for any parent, and we are doing everything we can to identify those responsible.

“We are investigating this incident as a child abduction as well as a motor vehicle theft and I would appeal to anyone who recognises the male pictured to contact police.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle in Ossett or surrounding areas during the times stated above to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1073 of 20 December.

Alternatively, call independent charity anonymously Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.