A 41-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with the incident and remains in police at this time.

At 4.23pm on Tuesday, December 20 police received a report of a stolen vehicle from an address on South Parade, Ossett.

The caller confirmed a young child was still in the back of the vehicle when it was taken.

An extensive search commenced with resources in the area and an aircraft from the National Police Air Service was also deployed to aid with the search.

The vehicle, an orange-coloured Nissan X-Trail, was later located abandoned a short time later at 5.22pm.

The young child was found unharmed inside the vehicle and was returned to it’s parents.

Detective Inspector Sarah Degnan of Wakefield CID, yesterday said: “This was clearly a terrifying incident as it would be for any parent, and we are doing everything we can to identify those responsible.

Investigations are still ongoing.

“We are investigating this incident as a child abduction as well as a motor vehicle theft and I would appeal to anyone with information or who may have seen the vehicle in Ossett or surrounding areas during the times stated above to come forward.”

Officers are still continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward as enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1073 of 20 December.

