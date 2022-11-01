West Yorkshire Police officer charged with perverting course of justice

PC Mark Hinchliffe, 42 and Lisa Hinchliffe, 38, have both been jointly charged in connection with perverting the course of justice in relation to speeding offences.

The alleged offences were committed whilst off-duty.

PC Hinchliffe has been suspended from duty.

Lisa Hinchliffe was a police staff member at the time of the alleged offences but has since resigned from the Force.