West Yorkshire Police officer charged with perverting course of justice
A West Yorkshire Police officer and former West Yorkshire Police staff member have been jointly charged with perverting the course of justice.
By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
PC Mark Hinchliffe, 42 and Lisa Hinchliffe, 38, have both been jointly charged in connection with perverting the course of justice in relation to speeding offences.
The alleged offences were committed whilst off-duty.
PC Hinchliffe has been suspended from duty.
Lisa Hinchliffe was a police staff member at the time of the alleged offences but has since resigned from the Force.
They are due to appear before Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 2.