West Yorkshire Police officer charged with sexual assault and outraging public decency
A West Yorkshire Police Officer has been charged with sexual assault and outraging public decency.
By Leanne Clarke
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 12:31pm
PC Lee Parker, 40, who is based at Operational Support, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a female and one count of outraging public decency relating to an off-duty incident in December 2021.
He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 19.
PC Parker was suspended from duty at the start of the investigation.