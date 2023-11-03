News you can trust since 1852
West Yorkshire Police Officer dismissed over WhatsApp messages

A West Yorkshire Police officer involved in a WhatsApp conversation where racist and misogynistic messages were shared has been dismissed without notice.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 17:10 GMT
The investigation, carried out by the Force under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), looked at messages sent and received by PC Louis Hepplestone and followed a separate investigation which found evidence of concerning phone messages between him and a colleague, Detention Officer William Loyd-Hughes.

At a gross misconduct hearing, which concluded today (Friday), PC Hepplestone admitted sending and responding to offensive messages, as well as his failure to report the messages he received.

The panel found the case proven at the level of gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice.

The officer was involved in a WhatsApp conversation where racist and misogynistic messages were shared.The officer was involved in a WhatsApp conversation where racist and misogynistic messages were shared.
Speaking after the hearing Detective Chief Superintendent Nicola Bryar, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “There is no place in policing for the abhorrent attitudes displayed in the messages that came to light as part of this investigation.

“In failing to challenge racist and misogynistic language, the officer has brought discredit to the standards expected of him.

“West Yorkshire Police has signed up to the Police Race Action Plan and takes a zero-tolerance approach to any use of racist language by our officers, staff or volunteers.

“Misogynistic behaviours and attitudes do not belong in our force.

“Officers have a duty to challenge such language and it is made clear that it is expected that they do so.

“We made a mandatory referral to the IOPC when the information in respect of this case first came to our attention.”