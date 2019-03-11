West Yorkshire Police receive 999 calls about stolen wheelie bin and unopened bottle of cola

West Yorkshire Police have revealed two strange emergency calls they received including one about a stolen wheelie bin and an unopened bottle of cola.

On Saturday, March 9 the WYP contact management centre team took to Twitter to share the two incidents.

The first call involved someone ringing up because they could not open their bottle of coca cola.

WYP took to Twitter to stress that calling 999 for that is not acceptable.

In a Tweet they said: "#not999 Ringing on the 999 line because you cannot open up your bottle of coca cola is not acceptable."

Later on Saturday night they received an emergency call from someone who had had their wheelie bin stolen during the day.

According to officers, the person demanded police attend as an emergency.

Taking again to Twitter, WYP said: "If you have had your wheelie bin stolen during day, then ringing 999 on a Saturday night and demanding officers attend as an emergency is just not going to happen. #Not999"

This happened as the same night the police received an 999 and attended to find a drunk woman stuck in a cat flap.

You can report a non-emergency minor crime on the WYP website here or by ringing 101.